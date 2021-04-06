Congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (R) and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (L). VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations and made phone calls to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders, including State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ. In his congratulatory letter and phone call to President Phúc, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thounglun Sisolith stressed that Phúc's election as State President reflected the high trust of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam. The Lao leader believes that, with his capacity, prestige and experience, President Phúc and the new leadership will continue to bring Việt Nam to greater achievements, thus successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. President Phúc thanked the Lao leader for sending congratulations and making the phone call, expressing his wish to continue working closely with Thounglun Sisolith in his new position to foster the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. On this occasion, President Phúc once again congratulated Laos on successfully organising the 11th… Read full this story

