Coast guard force conducts social activities in Tien Giang province

Particularly, the Vietnam Coast Guard Command presented 50 bicycles and 60 T-shirts to needy local students with good academic records and other gifts to 16 heroic Vietnamese mothers and 15 wounded soldiers. The unit also gave four televisions, a computer, a printer, and six photos of coast guard ships to the People's Committee of Go Cong Dong district, the district's Education and Training Division, the People's Committee of Tan Dong commune, and three secondary schools in the district. More importantly, the force decided to take care of a needy student in the locality. On the occasion, organizers updated local officials, teachers, war veterans, students, and local people on the current situation regarding national seas and islands, contents of the Law on the Vietnam Coast Guard, the tradition of the coast guard force, as well as the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vietnam Coast Guard Command and local units also organized a contest, "I love national seas and islands," for local children and launched a tree-planting festival for local youths. As reported, since 2013, under the instruction of the Political Department of the Vietnam Coast Guard Command, youth chapters of units in the whole force have successfully hosted 49 "I… Read full this story

