Climate resilience scheme for urban areas approved

The Vamco storm hit Quảng Điền District in central Thừa Thiên Huế Province last November, causing serious flooding. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has approved a scheme for climate resilience development in urban areas in the next 10 years. The scheme, which begins this year, focuses on responding to climate change and reasonable use of natural resources to upgrade and develop urban areas, as well as reducing air, water and land pollution. The scheme will be implemented in coastal urban areas with high risk of inundation and urban areas prone to flooding and landslides. The scheme is set to be carried out from now until 2030 in 63 cities and provinces nationwide. The scheme will take place in HCM City, Hà Nội, Cần Thơ, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng in 2021-2025 and will expand to other localities after 2025. Under the scheme, the Government will evaluate the impacts of climate change on the development of existing urban systems and new urban areas expected to be developed in 2021-30. Based on these evaluations, authorities will zone off areas vulnerable to climate change, calculate the ability of self-adaptation, propose solutions and develop a database system and warning map against climate change risks in urban areas…. Read full this story

