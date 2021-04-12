City to increase financial support for preschool teachers

A preschool teacher and her students during playtime in HCM City's Bình Thạnh District. – VNS Photo Diệp Phan HCM CITY – The HCM City People's Council has revised plans to improve the salaries of new preschool teachers in an effort to address the shortage of teachers at local preschools. New graduates working in public preschools will continue to receive financial support to 2025. Under the plan, new preschool teachers will continue to receive monthly support of VNĐ3 million (US$130) in the first working year, or 100 per cent of their base salary. In the second year, support will be 70 per cent of the base salary and in the third year 50 per cent. Preschools in the city recruit about 600 teachers a year, so the city needs about VNĐ20 billion ($870.26) to carry out the plan. The original plan, which began in 2014, helped triple the number of preschool teachers in the city to 1,205 in 2019, according to the city's Department of Education and Training. However, the city now needs 871 preschool teachers working under formal contracts and 3,561 babysitters. To attract more preschool teachers, the council has revised the plan to improve their income. Preschool teachers who have signed labour contracts of under 12 months will receive nine months of monthly… Read full this story

