For many years, traffic jams and traffic accidents occurred in roads leading to Phu Huu port in Thu Duc City. Motorbike drivers are obsessed with heavily congested roads such as Nguyen Duy Trinh, Do Xuan Hop, Vo Chi Cong, and Nguyen Thi Tu. Long lines of trucks, container trucks and motorbike are seen in roads leading to port in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) At any hour of a day, convoys of motorbikes, trucks and container trucks make gnarly traffic. Many tragic accidents have occurred on these roads, which are so-called “roads to death”. In the morning in the middle of April, long lines of of container trucks, trucks, tank trucks travelled from Hanoi highway to Do Xuan Hop street to enter Phu Huu port. Traffic congestion from Vo Chi Cong, Nguyen Duy Trinh, Nguyen Thi Tu streets to Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway has taken place continuously at all hours. While the section from Nguyen Duy Trinh Street to Nguyen Thi Tu Street, the only route to Phu Huu port with seven-meter lane width was occupied by scores of container trucks Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport proposed the City People’s Committee… Read full this story

City- port connectivity projects need to be done soon have 277 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.