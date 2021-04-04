Circus show restaged to celebrate national holiday

Artists perform in Ba Tư Huyền Bí (Legendary Persia), a special show featuring music, dance, pantomime and circus performances. (Photo courtesy of the producer) HCM CITY— Phương Nam Theatre, one of HCM City's leading private art troupes, is preparing to restage a special circus and musical show aimed at children and young audiences to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. The show, Ba Tư Huyền Bí (Legendary Persia), features the adventure of Aladdin, a street boy in the Arabian City of Agrabah, and his monkey Abu. Aladdin meets Princess Jasmine who has fled her sheltered life in her father’s castle. Aladdin, who loves Jasmine, is used by vizier Jafar to seek a magic lamp hidden in the Cave of Wonders. He finally becomes rich and powerful and marries Jasmine after facing many challenges. Ba Tư Huyền Bí is based on a Middle Eastern folk tale from the popular 18th century collection of tales called One Thousand and One Nights . The show features music, dance, pantomime and circus performances. Phương Nam Theatre, one of HCM City's leading private art troupes, is preparing to restage Ba Tư Huyền Bí (Legendary Persia), a special circus and musical show aimed at children and young audiences, to celebrate the 46th anniversary… Read full this story

