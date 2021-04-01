With Executive Chef Erick Garcia from Hotel Meliá Hanoi A pure delicious dessert made of four different textures of chocolate, including chocolate coconut truffles, chocolate mousse, Dulcey mousse, and crispy chocolate bar. Executive Chef Erick Garcia Ingredients: Whipped cream: 1 litre Fresh milk: 500 ml Condensed coconut: 50 gr Cocoa powder: 50 gr White chocolate: 750 gr Dark chocolate 55%: 270 gr Dulcey chocolate 32%: 500 gr Unsalted butter: 75 gr Cocoa butter: 90 gr Malibu wine: 20 ml Coconut rice: 200 gr Egg yolks: 8 Gelatin sheets: 15 gr White sugar: 400 gr Salt: 1 gr Water: 100 ml Blueberries: 100 gr Chocolate & berries textures Preparation: Chocolate coconut truffle : Stir 130 ml of whipped cream. Bring the condensed coconut milk to the boil and pour into a mixture of white chocolate, melted unsalted butter, Malibu wine, and whipped cream. Stir until completely mixed. Pour the mixture and freeze for 1 hour. Roll into balls of about 20 gr each then roll in the coconut rice. Chocolate mousse : Bring 285 gr of fresh milk and 285 gr of whipping cream to the boil. Steam a mixture of 5 egg yolks, 100 gr of white sugar and 1… Read full this story

Chocolate & berries textures have 212 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.