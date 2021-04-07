Cho Ray Hospital becomes Int’l Society of Nephrology training center

The hospital will become a training center in nephrology (the study of kidneys) over a five-year period to 2026, and that status will be maintained if it fulfils ISN's criteria. Cho Ray will provide in-depth specialized training to improve patient care in Vietnam and other countries in the region in the fields of general nephrology, hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and transplants. Training activities will be in the form of hosting fellows and educational meetings and workshops on regionally relevant topics, and sharing knowledge and expertise via the ISN Educational Ambassadors of Continuing Medical Education program, among others. Alongside Cho Ray, other medical establishments selected in Oceania and Southeast Asia include Malaysia's Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Thailand's King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. ISN Regional Training Centers play a key role in ISN's continuing efforts to establish and develop nephrology in developing countries. Source: VNA

