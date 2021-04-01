Chilling by the lake with drink in hand

by Hoàng Vân Anh Ma Xó prides itself on its priceless sunset lake view, which is certainly one of its main selling points. Best known as a brunch spot, it's nonetheless packed most of the time and its unique, cosy ambience reminds me of hanging out at a friend's house. Scrolling down its posts, I saw that they show guests snuggled up in warm blankets on cold winter days. Best yet, the food is always fresh, healthy and delicious, and they offer a host of different sessions that create a community of food, wine and art lovers, all soaking in its unique vibe and space. BLUE VIEWS: Tiny seats on the footpath and good company at Ma Xó. Photo courtesy of Ma Xó I first went to Ma Xó a few years ago after reading reviews raving about its brunch. It was packed, and we eventually sat down in tiny chairs and shared a few dishes that didn't really stand out. The tiny chairs reminded me of iced tea places on the footpath, which wasn't exactly what I had envisioned, so I then proceeded to forget all about Ma Xó for a while. After leaving Hà Nội and returning last year, I saw a… Read full this story

