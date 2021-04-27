Chàm Islands’ bird’s nest products get GI certification

Birds build nests on vertical cliffs in a cave on Chàm Islands. The islands’ birds’ nest product was awarded the Geographical Indication by the Ministry of Science and Technology. — Photo courtesy of Quảng Nam Newspaper QUẢNG NAM — After four years of preparations, the National Office of Intellectual Property of Việt Nam has granted Geographical Indication (GI) to the Chàm Islands bird's nest products. The Hội An City People's Committee, which has jurisdiction over the islands, said the product contributed 20 per cent to the city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) annually. A report from the Ministry of Science and Technology said the bird’s nests are seen as one of the best products in Việt Nam due to their high nutritional value with 50 per cent protein. The year-round cool climate and well-protected terrain on the islands naturally create the best quality for the salangane product, the report unveiled. The GI recognition will help improve the product’s brand and protect it from being mixed with other bird’s nest products from Khánh Hòa and Bình Định provinces. The management board of bird’s nest production on Cù Lao Chàm Islands said the exploitation of birds' nest earned 1.3 tonnes of raw product worth VNĐ80 billion ($3.5 million) per year…. Read full this story

