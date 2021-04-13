Central region in dire need of tourism revival

An Bàng beach in Hội An city was one of the most popular sites for foreign visitors before COVID-19. VNS Photo Công Thành Hoài Nam After years of successful operations in Hội An, the beachfront Sea’lavie Boutique Resort & Spa on An Bàng beach now only employs 20 per cent of its normal workforce, while room rates have been slashed by 50 per cent. In days gone by the resort was packed with tourists, but it was almost empty during the two COVID-19 lockdowns between April and July. To make matters worse, the property suffered serious damage from torrential rains, floods and winds that wreaked havoc in central Việt Nam in late 2020. Travel agencies and hotels in Hội An saw some light at the end of the tunnel with 1,000 bookings from domestic tourists for the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays in February, but then another wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country, dashing those hopes as domestic tourists stayed at home. "It's a terrible collapse. Our great efforts to stir up the deadlock of busy tourism in Hội An were in vain," said Jenny Nguyên, the owner of the resort. "I had to cut down our workforce from 22 to four, while… Read full this story

