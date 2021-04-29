Central province debuts first Ngọc Linh ginseng plant

An engineer introduces a sapling of Ngọc Linh ginseng at the Sâm Sâm company in Quảng Nam Province. It’s the first ever Ngọc Linh ginseng processing plant in Việt Nam. VNS Photo Công Thành QUẢNG NAM — The central province has inaugurated the first-ever Ngọc Linh ginseng production plant – a major hi-tech processing factory combined with a seed and research centre – at Tam Thăng Industrial Park in Tam Kỳ City. It's the first and the biggest plant nationwide specialising in producing finished products, pharmaceuticals and food from ginseng roots. The factory, which was built by Sâm Sâm Company with an investment of VNĐ125 billion (US$5.4 million) in the first phase, would produce 200,000 capsules and provide 5 million Ngọc Linh ginseng saplings per year. Chairman of the company, Nguyễn Đức Lực, said the plant will help build global production chains for the national brand and boost sustainable development of the Ngọc Linh ginseng zone in the district of Nam Trà My in Quảng Nam Province. "We planned a 100ha ginseng farm in Nam Trà My district – a major ginseng farm in Việt Nam – to boost the production and conservation of primary forests," Lực said. A worker plants Ngọc Linh ginseng at a farm… Read full this story

