Central localities showcase tourism stimulus programmes in HCM City

Hundreds of tour packages, travel products and services in Đà Nẵng City and the provinces of Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Bình, all in the central region, are introduced at a tourism promotion programme in HCM City on Friday (April 24). VNA/VNS Photo Mỹ Phương HCM CITY — Đà Nẵng City and the provinces of Quảng Nam, Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Bình have offered hundreds of tour packages, travel products and services with attractive discounts at a promotional programme in HCM City. The programme titled 'Amazing Central Heritage' is aimed at promoting the unique heritages of the four central localities. A wide range of new travel products and services with high quality are offered to tourists at discounted prices as part of efforts to revive the tourism industry, Trần Văn Phúc, deputy director of Thừa Thiên Huế Province's Department of Tourism, said. Nguyễn Xuân Bình, deputy director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Tourism, said on Friday that the programme in HCM City, a key market for the central region's tourism sector, attracted the participation of more than 300 travel firms that offered tour packages, including cuisine and leisure travel products and entertainment activities.

