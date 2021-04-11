Central city to develop an international finance centre

Coastal area in Sơn Trà District of Đà Nẵng will become an international finance centre project. VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city's people's committee and the Import-Export Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the development of an international and regional finance centre to attract investors in the future. Director of the city's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), Huỳnh Thị Liên Phương said the MoU, which was signed late last month, aimed to build a trading centre, casino, high-end entertainment and luxury apartments in the coastal area. She said the project would be built on an area of 84,000.sq.m on the beach-front at Võ Nguyên Giáp and Võ Văn Kiệt streets in the Sơn Trà peninsula. Phương said Đà Nẵng authorities would auction land-use rights for the finance-trade-casino complex in the future. She said the city was drawing up a detailed plan for the first international duty-free zone and smart urban area for investors. Last year, five key investors – the Import-Export Pan Pacific Group (IPPG), T&T Group, New Techco company from Việt Nam, and Sakae Holding and another company from Singapore – registered for a land-use rights auction for a US$2 billion finance-trade-casino… Read full this story

