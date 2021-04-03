Cambodian PM thanks Vietnam for support in fight against COVID-19

In the letter, PM Hun Sen expressed his thanks to the Vietnamese Government and people for the donation of 200,000 USD to assist Cambodia in combating COVID-19 as well as PM Phuc's kind words of encouragement in his letter dated March 31. "This generous contribution amid Cambodia's third community outbreak of COVID-19 demonstrates Vietnam's spirit of good neighborliness towards Cambodia in times of need," he wrote. The Cambodian PM also commended Vietnam in successfully containing the outbreak of COVID-19 and reaffirmed Cambodia's commitment to working closely with Vietnam in overcoming this unprecedented global crisis. He reassured that Cambodia continues to treat all foreigners, including the people of Vietnamese origin, the same way as his country does with Cambodian citizens in the protection against the current COVID-19 pandemic. The PM also expressed his appreciation to the Vietnamese Government for providing good treatment to the Cambodian community in Vietnam during this difficult time. Earlier, empowered by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 1 presented the token of the donation worth 200,000 USD to Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth to support the Cambodian Government and people in the fight against COVID-19. In April last… Read full this story

