Businesses from Viet Nam, Algeria, Senegal seek partnership opportunities

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan (middle) introduces the potential of import-export activities between Viet Nam and Algeria and Senegal at the event. — VNA Photo More than 200 businesses from Algeria, Senegal and Viet Nam operating in various sectors joined an online trade exchange among the three countries on April 5 and 6. Addressing the event, Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that in the context that countries still closed their borders to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was an important activity to foster connections among enterprises of the three countries. Phu said he hoped participants would optimise this opportunity to explore each other's potential and demand to set up partnerships, thus supporting each other to overcome difficulties for common development. Vietrade was willing to coordinate with and create favourable conditions for businesses from Viet Nam, Algeria and Senegal to cooperate in an effective, stable and long-term manner, said Phu. Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria and Senegal Nguyen Thanh Vinh said that this was the second trade exchange that had been held since the pandemic broke out after the first one… Read full this story

