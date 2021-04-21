Business environment improves despite challenges in disease

Chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vũ Tiến Lộc speaks at a seminar publishing the report on "Việt Nam’s business environment reform programme: Perspectives from enterprises”, held in Hà Nội on Tuesday. Photo qdnd.vn HÀ NỘI — Measures to improve Việt Nam’s business environment continued showing effectiveness despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but the speed of improvement slowed compared to previous years. The statement was made by Đậu Anh Tuấn, Head of the VCCI’s Legal Department, at a seminar in Hà Nội on Tuesday held to reveal the findings of the report on "Việt Nam’s business environment reform programme: Perspectives from enterprises”. According to the report, the criteria of business establishment and access to electricity were rated the highest, with 72.5 per cent and 65.9 per cent of businesses rated good or very good in improvement, respectively. Bankruptcy ranked last with 44.4 per cent of businesses rated good or very good. But the tendency of improvement seemed to be slowing down compared to previous years, Tuấn said. The improvement trend of fields was quite contradictory. The rate of improvement of fields with low scores such as bankruptcy, investor protection and import-export, went up, while rates of fields with high scores, such… Read full this story

