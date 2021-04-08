The meeting witnessed the participation of heads of ADSOM+ WG of ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, and partner countries, including Russia, China, the U.S., Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India. Lt. Gen. Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Vietnamese Defense Ministry, led a delegation to attend the meeting. At the event, participants were updated on activities of the experts' working groups (EWGs) of the 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) on humanitarian aid and disaster relief, marine security, military medicine, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping operations, humanitarian mine action and cyber security. They also exchanged views on a joint draft statement of the eighth ADMM+ and agreed on the dates and agendas of the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials' Meeting Plus and the eighth ADMM+. On this occasion, the Bruneian side also provided updates on relevant activities and events within the ADMM+ framework in 2021. Translated by Trung Thanh
- Downers Grove Summer Concert Series Takes Virtual Format
- Lib Dems urged to axe party conference and switch to virtual format
- ‘We Just Don’t Want People To Forget This Important Time Period’: Memorial Day Event Organizers Holding Virtual Events To Honor Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice
- India, Australia bilateral virtual summit on June 4
- The Boston Marathon has been canceled and will be held as a virtual race
- ET BE Virtual Series: Personalisation a key in AI and mobile marketing
- #CoronaConcerns: Fashion shows get a virtual makeover
- NBA Draft Lottery 2020: League expected to use same format whenever event is held, report says
- Pelosi dismissive of holding national party conventions with ‘tens of thousands’ of people this summer
- MTV Thinks It Might Be Able To Hold the VMAs at Barclay’s Center This August
Brunei holds ADSOM+ WG via virtual format have 287 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.