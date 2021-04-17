Britain falls silent in tribute to Prince Philip

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, lead the ceremonial funeral procession of Prince Philip to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, followed by more royal family members. AFP Photo WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday led Britain in a one-minute’s silence in memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, as she bid him a final farewell at a funeral restricted by coronavirus rules but reflecting his long life of military and public service. The 94-year-old monarch, dressed in mourning black and a black face mask, sat inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, as the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin arrived on a bespoke Land Rover which he designed himself. A military gun was fired to signal the start of the solemn tribute, which was observed in shops, railway stations and at sporting events across the country. The ceremony with just 30 mourners took place entirely behind the castle’s stately walls, with the public urged to stay away because of the pandemic. Military Band marches into position at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip. AFP Photo But small crowds still gathered in Windsor town… Read full this story

