Border troops in Dak Lak to be vaccinated

The information was announced by Colonel Nguyen Minh Tuyen, Deputy Commander of the provincial Border Guard Command and Head of the command's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on April 24. According to Tuyen, the vaccination program aims to protect border troops from the complicated developments of the pandemic in Cambodia, so as to effectively carry out combat readiness missions during the upcoming holiday and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level people's councils for the 2021-2026 tenure. Under the instruction of the provincial Border Guard Command, the military medical force has cooperated with medical centers in the two border districts to ensure adequate facilities and personnel to conduct the program. Troops will be monitored by medical staff after the vaccine injection. Since the beginning of this year, the Dak Lak provincial Border Guard Command has maintained eight checkpoints and 18 patrol teams to prevent COVID-19 from entering the country and ensure security in border areas. The force also detected and dealt with dozens of illegal border crossing cases and actively combated drug trafficking. Translated by Song Anh

