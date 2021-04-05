Bomb clearance efforts make life safer in war-ravaged Quảng Trị

A 227kg bomb was found and safely handled by a mobile bomb and mine clearance team from PeaceTree in Hướng Hóa District, Quảng Trị Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồ Cầu QUẢNG TRỊ — After finding unexploded bombs when he was digging the foundations of his new house last month, Tạ Thành Đạt knew what he had to do. The man in Đông Hà City, the central province of Quảng Trị, called the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team and asked for help. The team comes from RENEW – a co-operative programme between Quảng Trị and foreign NGOs to restore the environment and address the consequences of war, especially unexploded ordnance (UXO). The main foreign partner in the programme is Norwegian People's Aid (NPA). As soon as they received the call, EOD arrived at Đạt's house, searched and finally found 22 unexploded bombs and more than 350 small bullets. The unexploded ordnance and bullets were moved away from the construction site and deactivated safely. Đạt said the team's professional and quick response helped him feel safe and confident that his new house would be built on schedule. Earlier, in January this year, teams from the NPA/RENEW project searched for UXO across 865,000 sq.m in Hoàng Hà Hamlet, Gio Việt… Read full this story

