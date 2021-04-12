Black sticky rice cakes – a dish steeped in Tày philosophy

Lê Hương The Tày ethnic group in Văn Bàn District, in the northern province of Lào Cai, are renowned for their black sticky cake – a popular dish and an indispensable custom for festive events. As well as being a delicious dish, the black sticky rice cake is a cultural symbol of the locality. Among the most prestigious traditional cake making workshops, the one owned by Hoàng Thị Huế in Khánh Yên Town provides the tastiest cakes to not only locals but also neighbouring provinces and cities. Hoàng Thị Huế boils sticky rice cake at her home, also her workshop. VNS Photo Lê Hương Her product has been granted a provincial-level three-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) certificate for good quality and clear origin. "Currently, there are diverse kinds of sticky rice cake products in Lào Cai Province," Huế said proudly. "Yet cakes made in Văn Bàn still have more significant colour and distinguished taste than those made in other localities." Huế said her careful selection of ingredients and secret tips handed down through generations have resulted in success. The form of black sticky rice cake bears the philosophy of yin and yang. VNS Photo Nguyễn Nam The black cakes are made… Read full this story

