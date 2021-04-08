Biotechnology contributes to higher productivity and increased incomes

A maize collection point in Sơn La Province. VNA/VNS Đình Huệ HÀ NỘI — The adoption of biotechnology in corn production in Việt Nam had resulted in higher productivity, increased income and environmental improvement, attendees heard at a workshop held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. The workshop was organised by the Việt Nam Seed Trade Association (VSTA), Việt Nam Farmers' Union (VFU) and the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA). Speaking at the workshop, Trần Xuân Định, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Việt Nam Seed Trade Association, said that many plant varieties created using biotechnology are present in Việt Nam, facilitating plant and livestock restructuring and increased incomes thanks to better productivity and reduced pesticide costs. In Việt Nam, biotech crops were officially approved for commercial corn farming from 2014-2015. Corn is also one of the main crops in Việt Nam's agricultural production structure and the country is among the largest corn producers in the world. "The introduction of biotech varieties with improved traits into production at that time was considered one of the key tools to further increase production yield and quality, add value, and bring more profit to corn farmers, thereby strengthening Việt Nam’s capability in supplying raw materials… Read full this story

