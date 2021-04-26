Bình Thuận’s seafood hotpot a uniquely fishy delight

Duy An S eafood hotpot of Bình Thuận is among the 100 tastiest Vietnamese dishes chosen by the Việt Nam Record Association (Vietkings) for 2020-21, and for good reason. During a working trip to the south-central province last week, my local partner Nguyễn Thu Hiền invited me to eat seafood hotpot locally called lẩu thả . “Through the dish, you can discover our beautiful land and enjoy its flavours to understand more about the province's cuisine,” Hiền said. “The dish is a perfect combination of ingredients that will bring energy for the body and good health,” she added. Kicker: A tasty tray of seafood hotpot (or lẩu thả), a must-try specialty of Bình Thuận. Photo baonhandan.com.vn Hiền said the dish's birthplace is Mũi Né Beach in Phan Thiết City, which is surrounded by yellow sands along the green sea. We arrived at a shop near the beach very early at 7am but it was already full of diners. The shop owner named Trần Thị Thanh said visitors to Phan Thiết loved trying the dish. After waiting for a while we were served the hotpot. As a hotpot connoisseur, I quickly realised the lẩu thả was unlike anything I had tried in Hà Nội. The broth is much… Read full this story

