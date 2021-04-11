Better incentives needed to attract Vietnamese talents to return to homeland: official

Delegates attending the Global Young Vietnamese Intellectual Forum in 2019 in Hà Nội. — Photo nhandan.com.vn Lương Thanh Nghị, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs talks to B áo điện tử Chính phủ (Online newspaper of the Government) about the policies to attract young Vietnamese talents abroad. How do you view the quality and prospects of Vietnamese people abroad? About 5.3 million Vietnamese people are living and studying in more than 130 countries and territories all over the world with about 80 per cent of them in developed countries. Among them, between 500,000 and 600,000 hold at least a bachelor degree. There are thousands of skilled Vietnamese engineers and developers working for Silicon Valley's leading corporations including Google, Facebook and Microsoft. They have made many contributions in fields such as science and technology, economy, politics and culture for their host countries. This is a great source of high quality human resources for Việt Nam who can make significant contributions to the country's development in the context that the country is accelerating the modernisation and industrialisation process. Could you share more about talent attraction policies being implemented? Việt Nam has had policies to tap the potential of Vietnamese people abroad for long. In… Read full this story
