Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà. —VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, the first female Minister of Home Affairs, speaks to Vietnam News Agency about her thoughts and feelings after her appointment First of all, I would like to congratulate you as the first female Minister of Home Affairs. How do you feel right now? It is a great honour but also a heavy responsibility for me after the National Assembly passed a resolution approving the Prime Minister's proposal to appoint 12 ministers, including me. I will make great efforts together with the ministry's Party Committee and the ministry's officials to boost the sector’s development and meeting the tasks set. I felt quite emotional when I became the first female minister of Home Affairs. This requires me to try my best to continue developing the sector as the previous leaders did. As one of the two female members of the Government, what advantages and disadvantages will you have? The first advantage is that the Resolution of the Party's XIII Congress has clearly defined the goals, directions and tasks to develop the country and the sector. I think the directions were very clear, like the road has been opened ahead. The thing… Read full this story

Becoming first female minister of Home Affairs: great hounour but heavy responsibility have 430 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.