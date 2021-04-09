Beauty of ceramics on exhibit at Sàn Art

The exhibition called Vết In Từ Đất (Impressions Unearth) featuring works in ceramics by four veteran artists is on display at Sàn Art, a non-profit fine arts organization, in HCM City. The event introduces the latest works by artists Bùi Công Khánh, Lê Triều Điển, Nguyễn Đức Phương and Hồng Lĩnh. (Photo courtesy from Sàn Art) By Thu Anh HCM CITY — A new exhibition featuring works in ceramics by four veteran artists is on display at Sàn Art, a non-profit fine arts organization, in HCM City. The event called Vết In Từ Đất (Impressions Unearth) introduces a series of latest works by artists Bùi Công Khánh, Lê Triều Điển, Nguyễn Đức Phương and Hồng Lĩnh. The artists' works highlight Vietnamese culture, lifestyle and heritage. Themes of life and love are also included. Artist Khánh uses celadon, a term for pottery denoting both wares glazed in the jade green celadon color (greenwave), to send his messages of art. Bùi Công Khánh and his works in celadon. (Photo from Sàn Art) "Khánh's works are very unique and very Vietnamese," said Trần Công Huân of HCM City, a fan of Khánh. According to Huân, celadon originated in China and later spread to East and Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam. "Khánh is one of the country's very few artists who love and use celadon successfully," he said. While Lê Triều Điển and Hồng Lĩnh use terracotta… Read full this story

