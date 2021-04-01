Be a good person before a good player

by Thanh Hà Illustration by Trịnh Lập A horror tackle by HCM City FC midfielder Ngô Hoàng Thịnh left Hà Nội FC midfielder Đỗ Hùng Dũng with a broken leg and the prospect of at least six months on the sidelines. The tackle has been massive news in both local and international media, reminding people of similar tackles from years ago that also made headlines. Defender Trần Đình Đồng from Sông Lam Nghệ An lunged into defender Nguyễn Anh Hùng in 2014 and broke his leg. Hùng lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital. He spent nearly a year in rehab before returning to the pitch. A year later, defender Quế Ngọc Hải from Sông Lam Nghệ made a similarly reckless tackle on Trần Anh Khoa from SHB Đà Nẵng. Khoa went down with ligament damage that ended his career at the tender age of 24. And June 6, 2020, was a sickening day for midfielder Nguyễn Hải Huy from Quảng Ninh, as he was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh defender Phạm Hoàng Lâm. Again a broken leg was the outcome, which left Hải on the sidelines for nine… Read full this story

