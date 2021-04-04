Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province to provide support for struggling fishermen

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province gives a priority to support struggling fishermen. —Photo baobariavungtau.com.vn HCM CITY — Despite many advances in the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu fisheries sector in recent years like increased vessel capacity, reduction in near-shore fishing and general compliance with fishing regulations, high fuel prices and labour shortages remain a problem for fishermen. In Xuyên Mộc District, for example, there are more than 500 boats and nearly 2,000 workers, but this year only 80 per cent of the boats has headed for the open sea. Phạm Văn Ba, the owner of two vessels with a capacity of 600CV at Incomap fishing port (Vũng Tàu City), said that the number of fishes and shrimps in his first trip to head for the open sea increased by several tonnes compared to the same period last year. However, he makes little profit due to the high fuel prices. Beside an increase of 15 to 20 per cent for fuel and food prices this year, Phạm Song, a fisherman, has to pay his employees their wages to boost their motivation for the next trips. Hence, he hopes the State will add more policies to support for fishermen, Song, the owner of two fishing… Read full this story

