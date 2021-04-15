Conducted every 10 years, the survey was a joint effort between the NIN and the Ministry of Planning and Investment's General Statistics Office, with support from many international organizations. Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said the survey is the largest of its kind on a nationwide scale and involved 22,400 households in 25 cities and provinces representing six ecological areas. It collected anthropometrical data as well as those on micro-nutrients, individual food portions, food security, and food hygiene and safety. He added that the survey reveals the overall landscape of nutritional intake in Vietnam, progress made over the past decade, and the challenges in the time to come. Malnutrition is still too common around the country, particularly in disadvantaged and ethnic minority areas. Excessive weight and obesity are rising in both urban and rural areas and among people of different ages, leading to an uncontrollable rise in non-communicable diseases relating to diet. Besides, there remain problems in quality and safety of food consumed by people in daily life. Tuyen said the survey is significant in assessing goals in the national nutrition strategy for the 2011-2020 period and in providing scientific evidence to serve the drafting of national nutrition strategies… Read full this story

Average height of Vietnamese youths shows remarkable improvement: nutrition survey