Automobile firms report sales growth in March

Automobiles manufactured in Ford's Hải Dương plant. Ford Vietnam's sales in the first quarter of 2021 rose 52 per cent against the same period last year. VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Automobile manufacturers reported growth in sales in March. Ford Vietnam's sales in the first quarter of 2021 rose 52 per cent against the same period last year, equivalent to 5,914 vehicles delivered to customers. The company's General Director Phạm Văn Dũng said the automaker's sales maintained growth thanks to leading products, particularly sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and commercial ones, despite a period of business stagnation in the domestic auto market and adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Q1, Ford Vietnam's sales of Everest SUVs recorded a year-on-year surge of 49 per cent, with 1,459 vehicles sold. In March alone, the number of delivered vehicles hit 817, leading the mid-size SUV segment with more than 50 per cent of the market share. In addition, Ford Ranger maintained its lead among the country's pickups, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of the market. Some 2,170 cars sold in March brought the total count to 3,873 in Q1, doubling the figure of the same period last year. The sales of Ford Transit continued to come first among commercial…

