Automatic stay for stranded foreigners in Việt Nam extended until April 30th: Immigration authority

Foreigners walking in the pedestrian zone around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Immigration Department of Việt Nam has published a notice announcing that foreigners stranded in Việt Nam due to border closures and movement restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic would have their automatic stay extended until the end of April. The notice reads: "Foreigners who entered Việt Nam on visa waivers, e-visas or tourist visas from March 1st, 2020 are entitled to automatic stay extension until April 30th, 2021 and can depart from Việt Nam without having apply for stay extension. "For those who entered Việt Nam before March 1st, 2020, the same automatic stay extension until April 30th, 2021 can be considered, subject to provision of proof that the person was stranded in Việt Nam due to COVID19-pandemic, accompanied by a diplomatic note (with Vietnamese translation) from relevant diplomatic missions, or a written document from relevant Vietnamese authorities confirming that the person was required to undergo mandatory quarantine or treatment for Covid-19, or advice of other force majeure. The person is required to present the diplomatic Note or written document on departure from Việt Nam. "During "automatic stay extension" period, foreigners are…

