Autism disorders benefit from ‘multidisciplinary interventions’

An autistic boy receives an intervention at the Speech Therapy Unit at the Medical General Clinic-Phạm Ngọc Thạch University of Medicine in HCM City. VNS Photo Gia Lộc Gia Lộc HCM CITY — An 8-year-old boy from HCM City diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder is now able to communicate with friends, family and teachers after receiving four years of multidisciplinary treatment. The multidisciplinary “interventions” from psychiatrists, neurologists, primary and special education specialists, speech therapists and his parents occurred at his home and at the Medical General Clinic – Phạm Ngọc Thạch University of Medicine. Cao Phương Anh at the clinic's Speech Therapy Unit said the boy took part in the unit’s Preschool and Speech Therapy classroom. According to Hoàng Văn Quyên, a counsellor for the unit, three intervention models in the unit exist: one for early intervention for autistic children under five years old; another for nonverbal autistic children aged five to 10, and another for verbal autistic children aged five to 10 years. "Autistic children face difficulties developing communication skills and other skills as well, so multidisciplinary intervention from psychiatrists, neurologists, paediatricians, ear, nose and throat doctors, nurses, primary and special education specialists, speech therapists and parents is very necessary," he said. The unit's intervention models highlight the important role of autistic children's parents. "At the unit, parents watch psychiatrists, neurologists,… Read full this story

