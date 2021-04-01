Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to ASEAN, attended the event, which was to review and discuss measures to accelerate the implementation of projects and activities in the ASEAN – Russia cooperation. At the meeting, the sides spoke highly of fruitful cooperation results across all fields. Economic cooperation, trade and investment between ASEAN and Russia have been strengthened in recent years. 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations and 25 years of the ASEAN – Russia dialogue partnership. Under the ASEAN – Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action (CPA) for the 2016-2020 period, 99 out of 139 lines of action were carried out in politics-security, economy, socio-culture, connectivity and development gap narrowing. As of February 28, the ASEAN – Russia Dialogue Partnership Financial Fund (ARDPFF) had over 8.13 million USD, 1.5 million USD of which was contributed by Russia each year. Russia affirmed that ASEAN is one of the top priorities in its external policy, and pledged to support the bloc in building the ASEAN Community and strengthening its central role in the regional structure, along with cooperation in the fight against terrorism and transnational crime. Russia also vowed to foster regional connectivity and narrow development gap,… Read full this story

ASEAN, Russia agree to deepen strategic partnership have 262 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.