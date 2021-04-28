People visit the photo exhibition Tự Hào Một Dải Biên Cương (Proundly Our Country), which features 196 works highlighting outstanding economic, social and economic achievements of HCM Ctiy. The event is on display at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street and has attracted residents and visitors. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương HCM CITY — A special concert featuring Vietnamese music and songs will be staged by veteran and young artists of leading art troupes in HCM City today. The event, Bản Hùng Ca Của Mùa Xuân Đại Thắng (The Heroic Song of the Victory Spring), celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. It will feature more than 100 performers in music and theatre. Revolutionary songs by famous composers Trần Hoàn, Hoàng Vân and Phan Huỳnh Điểu will be highlighted. Folk songs in praise of the country and soldiers will be performed by pop stars Cẩm Ly and Hiền Thục. Contemporary dances featuring HCM City and its history and culture in different periods will be also included. Artists from HCM City will introduce Vietnamese music and songs at Bản Hùng Ca Của Mùa Xuân Đại Thắng (The Heroic Song of the Victory Spring) show in HCM City on April 29. The event celebrates the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. Photo courtesy of the producer People's Artist Thanh Ngân and… Read full this story

Art shows celebrate national holiday have 365 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.