Army Games 2021: Service dog handler team’s training checked

According to the school's head Senior Colonel Tran Quang Phe, under the instruction of the General Staff and the Vietnam Border Guard Command, the school developed a training plan to submit to higher levels for approval and started selecting ten service dogs and their handlers to prepare for the upcoming event. Together with building a detailed training plan, the unit improved the training ground and upgraded its training facilities similar to those to be used in the "True Friend" content. After training, the best handlers and service dogs will be selected to represent Vietnam in the Army Games 2021 in August. Having observed the team's training, General Nghia encouraged trainers to overcome all challenges to fulfill all assigned missions, contributing to affirming the capabilities of Vietnamese officers and service dogs. Concluding the inspection, General Nghia praised the school's preparations for the event and asked the unit's Party Committee and Chain-of-command to foster their leadership and supervision over the team's training and create favorable conditions for them to prepare for the upcoming event. He also encouraged handlers to actively practice to achieve the highest possible results in the Army Games 2021. Translated by Tran Hoai

