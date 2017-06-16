Army Academy asked to continue renewing its training programs

member of the Party Central Committee, permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Defense Minister, during the inspection of the academy's task implementation in the first six months of this year conducted on June 15. Having visited the academy, the Deputy Defense Minister praised its achievements in the first six months of 2017. Accordingly, the academy flexibly adjusted its training programs, built exercise scenarios in line with reality, successfully organized a command exercise for seniors, and comprehensively implemented Party and political work. During the inspection, General Don also asked the academy to continue renewing training methods and contents with the focus on enriching cadets' specialized and practical knowledge through field trips and exercises and raising the quality of instructors. Agreeing on a logical plan for the upgrading and construction of lecture halls and accommodation to meet the long-term demand for officers, he said, in short-term, the academy should prioritize the repairing and upgrading of the downgraded facilities and the construction of essential projects to meet the officers' daily and study demands. Translated by Tran Hoai

