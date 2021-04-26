President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meet with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc met with visiting Chinese State Councillor and Minister of National Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Wei Fenghe, in Hà Nội on Monday. Welcoming Wei and the high-ranking military delegation from China, President Phúc expressed his belief that the official visit will positively contribute to the two countries' relations. He highly valued the outcome of the talks between the Vietnamese and Chinese ministers of national defence, noting that the successful cooperation between the two armies will further promote the sound traditional friendship between the two Parties and the two countries, including between their defence ministries, for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in each nation, along with the region and the world as a whole. Minister Wei said his delegation's trip to Việt Nam reflects the importance that the Chinese Party and State attach to the relations with Việt Nam, and it also aims to strengthen the two armies' multifaceted ties in an increasingly substantive manner. Regarding the talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Văn Giang,… Read full this story

Armies’ successful ties help reinforce Việt Nam-China relations: President have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.