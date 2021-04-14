An Giang looks to attract five FDI projects in 2021

A part of An Giang Province. — Photo baotintuc.vn The Mekong Delta province of An Giang wants to attract at least five foreign-invested projects and more than 60 domestic projects this year with a combined investment capital of over VND15 trillion (US$650 million). It also aims to put at least 50 per cent of all licensed projects into operation. Considering agriculture as its economic pillar, and services, tourism, and industry are key drivers for development, An Giang will focus on shifting from agriculture to industry, commerce, and services; improving the quality and value of the agriculture, services, and tourism sectors; bolstering the competitiveness of economic entities; and promoting the development of sectors that help improve both people's income and State budget revenue. It hopes to attract at least five hi-tech agriculture projects worth VND2 trillion and 10 projects in tourism, infrastructure, commerce, and services totalling at least VND3 trillion. The province has planned three online investment promotion conferences with European countries, Japan, the South Korea, Australia, the US, Israel, Thailand, and Singapore to push international cooperation and call for investment in hi-tech agriculture, logistics, industrial infrastructure, and supporting industries. Local authorities will give priority to projects using advanced and clean… Read full this story

