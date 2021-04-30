A Golden Farm factory in Đồng Nai Province. — Photo courtesy of the agency HCM CITY — ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global enterprise in animal nutrition, has announced that it is significantly expanding its range of Wisium premix offerings in Việt Nam with the acquisition of Golden Farm Production & Commerce Company Limited. "We're excited to expand our vast capabilities in Việt Nam, and look forward to working with customers across the country to meet and exceed their premix needs," said Gerald Wilflingseder, president, ADM Animal Nutrition Asia Pacific. With the addition of Golden Farm, Wisium will now serve customers in Việt Nam with a premix facility in the southern province of Đồng Nai, offering a wide range of innovative products and services to customers across Việt Nam. "Following the launch of Wisium's line of products and services in Việt Nam two years ago, this strategic step widens our range of value-added premix products and services across the country," said Francois Fernandez, vice president, Wisium Premix and Services. "We've been expanding Wisium's capabilities around the globe, and we're excited to continue to invest across Southeast Asia to expand and strengthen our position in the premix and services businesses.” Wisium is the international premix business brand of… Read full this story

ADM’s Wisium expand premix offerings in Việt Nam have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.