Additional VNĐ23.7 billion raised for sea, island fund

A representative from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội receives a donation from an organisation for the Fund for Việt Nam's Sea and Islands at a ceremony held on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — As much as VNĐ23.7 billion (over US$1 million) was donated by 119 organisations and agencies in Hà Nội for the Fund for Việt Nam's Sea and Islands on Monday. The donations were collected at the launch ceremony for this year's second donation drive to raise money for the fund, held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committee of Hà Nội. From February 3, the city's VFF committee has received more than VNĐ35.7 billion from 162 organisations and agencies for the fund. Chairwoman of the committee Nguyễn Lan Hương said that warm response to the drive was a vivid illustration of Hanoians' love for soldiers and officers in the Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago. She expressed hope that the fund would receive wide support from local citizens and organisations. A working group from the city, led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phong, will visit Trường Sa archipelago and DK1 Platform from April 12 to 20. Earlier, more than VNĐ12 billion was mobilised for the fund from 73 organisations in the city.

