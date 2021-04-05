Patients have methadone at a supply station in Noong Bua Ward, Điện Biên Phủ City in Điện Biên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tư ĐIỆN BIÊN — Opioid addicts will be able to pick up several days supply of methadone for use at home after an event that was held yesterday in the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên. The event was held by the Việt Nam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) under the Ministry of Health (MoH), the World Health Organization (WHO) in Việt Nam and the provincial Department of Health. The MoH said methadone has been used to treat opioid addicts in Việt Nam since 2008. Currently, more than 52,000 people receiving methadone treatment in 330 treatment facilities in all 63 provinces and cities. The coverage of the programme has reached 28 per cent of the total number of addicts, with the six-month period for medicine adherence rate at 83 per cent, above the world average of is 80 per cent. Điện Biên Province has recorded more than 9,000 drug addicts and currently, more than 2,400 are undergoing methadone treatment at the province’s 35 methadone dispensing facilities. Hoàng Đình Cảnh, deputy director of the VAAC, said after more than 12 years of implementation,… Read full this story

Addicts in Điện Biên get better access to methadone treatment have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.