Vinmec a pioneer in applying screening gene testing technology for type 2 diabetes risk Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – a sound investment opportunity and an ideal second home "depa" implements first phase of Smart Economy Showcase Project Vingroup launches Techno Park – top 10 smart office building in the world Sun Group properties throughout Vietnam switch on blue lights to raise awareness of autism All new technology has its own story that goes hand in hand with research and development, yet taking more than two decades for R&D like BlueScope's Activate ® technology is barely seen in the industry. Surprisingly, the ‘abnormality’ in the Activate® R&D enables this unique technology to set a ‘new norm’ in Viet Nam's alloy-coated steel industry. The story of researching and developing Activate® told by Mr. Daniel Parker, Process Development Manager, BlueScope Innovation unveils underlying know-how of this very technology. Mr. Daniel Parker, Process Development Manager, BlueScope Innovation It is common sense that the market is constantly changing and so is technology. What inspired BlueScope to develop Activate® – a technology that can still claim "best-of-the-best" regardless of more than 20 years of testing? At BlueScope, we understand that our success depends on our customers choosing us. That's… Read full this story

Activate: The story of a RD journey for more than two decades have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.