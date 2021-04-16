Hà Thị Phượng is one of only two female Vietnamese referees to have passed the rigorous physical and rules tests to officiate games in V.League 2 2021, which kicked off last month. It was a history-making achievement, and the first time professional Vietnamese football featured female assistant referees. She spoke with Thanh Nga. RUNNING THE LINE: Referee Hà Thị Phượng. Photo vietnamnet.vn Inner Sanctum : You made history by being one of the first two women to be assistant referees in professional football in Việt Nam. How does it feel? I'm happy to be one of the first two female assistant referees in the men's league. All referees need to stay updated with the rules and be ready when the time comes. I'd like to thank the referees board at the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and the Việt Nam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) for placing their trust in female referees and creating the conditions for us to officiate in the men's league. As one of the pioneers, I want to say to all aspiring female referees — we can do more than we think if we have discipline, effort, and passion. I believe you can do it…. Read full this story

A woman with whistle in hand have 368 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.