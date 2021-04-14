Female sapper Dieu Linh has just attended a virtual ministerial meeting entitled "Maintenance of international peace and security: Mine action and sustaining peace: Stronger partnerships for better delivery," held by the UN Security Council. She was one of the three keynote speakers at the discussion session of the meeting. Dieu Linh was born and grew up in Quang Tri, Vietnam's central province, which suffered thousands of tons of bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force during the war. She said fate has brought her to the work of clearing UXO. "At first, I worked as an interpreter for a Norway-sponsored mine action project. I learnt a lot about the huge consequences of war legacy in my home land. Although decades have passed since the end of the war, UXO is often found in paddy fields, up on hills and in residential areas. I recall when I was small, my friends and I picked up a number of metal pieces and played with them. With our little knowledge, we did not know the metal pieces were grenades or artillery shells. I now feel lucky as these deadly things did not boom. But not all people are as lucky as we were…. Read full this story

A story of founder of Vietnam’s first UXO female clearing squad have 320 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.