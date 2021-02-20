NEVER GIVE UP: Leeds United's Stuart Dallas (left) celebrates after scoring against Manchester City. AFP Photo Paul Kennedy Sometime I really hate football, or rather football fans. On Wednesday night as the Real Madrid coach drove to Anfield for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, one brainless buffoon threw a brick at the bus. I mean come on, really? You think that will make all the difference? You really think a smashed window will intimidate the most successful team Europe has ever seen? Over the past few seasons, when visiting teams arrived at the stadium, thousands of fans lined the streets to give them a 'warm welcome'. This usually consisted of loads of chanting and cheering plus the odd red flare, in an attempt to psych out the opposition. That's fair enough. But to actually throw a brick, stone, rock, or whatever at the coach is just idiotic. I hope whoever is responsible is caught quick-sharp and dealt with in the strongest possible manner. Ideally by sending the culprit to Madrid and dumping him headfirst into a bullring dressed head-to-toe in red. There have been other incidents over the past few weeks that made me embarrassed… Read full this story

A ray of hope in a miserable week have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.