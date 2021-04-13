A new tourism trend for the pandemic and beyond

By Lê Hương After parking his car on the side of the road, 51-year-old Lưu Văn Thanh from Hà Nội, knows it's time for a photoshoot. His wife and friends are ready, posing on the mountain side with spectacular views of rice field terraces in the background. Perfect pictures for their social media pages and to share with friends, capturing the breath-taking moments at the push of a button. Thanh isn't the only one who has had the same idea. Camera phones are clicking away all around but there isn't a tour bus in sight. He is among of group of 150 people taking part in the first 'self-driving' holiday hosted by Hà Nội Travel Agents' Association and VGreen Sustainable Tourism Club along with the National Museum of Vietnamese History. "I have been travelling a lot both inside and outside the country," Thanh says. "But this is the first time I have experienced self-driving tourism. "It's really interesting. I received a warm welcome from local ethnic minority people." The tour called "Northwestern Region – Season of Orchid Flowers" sees a convoy of cars leave the capital city before stopping at various locations in the northwest of Việt Nam. These include:… Read full this story

