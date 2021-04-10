99-year-old Nguyen Dynasty pillow maker

Born into a family of royal origin, Cong Ton Nu Tri Hue of Huong Tra District in Hue, central Vietnam is one of the few people still able to make the Vietnamese royal multiple-fold pillow, typically found at royal shrines and temples across the town. Called “trai dua” in Vietnamese, this multiple-fold pillow is made by attaching four or five rectangular cushions, each about five cm thick. Hue is a granddaughter of Duke Nguyen Phuc Mien Lam of Hoai Duc, the 57th son of Minh Mang, the Nguyen Dynasty king who reigned from 1820-1841. At the age of 17, she learned sewing and embroidery at the loyal palace. Here, she also learned about the royal multiple-fold pillow, which could support the head, back, and arms while reading, reciting poetry, or drinking. According to Hue, multiple-fold pillow makers must comply with traditional rules: the king's pillow must have five cushions, while those of the queen mother, concubines and mandarins must have four. “Choosing the fabric color is also very important. Usually, gold was only used for the king, with concubines and mandarins using blue, green, and purple pillows,” she said. Assigned to sew pillows for Bao Dai, the last king of… Read full this story

