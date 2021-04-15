8th Vietnam Book Day to feature numerous activities

The second national online book festival will run from April 17 to May 15 at book365.vn, while a virtual one on book copyright is slated for April 19-24. The opening ceremony of Vietnam Book Day will be held on April 18 in Ho Chi Minh City's book street. It will feature pavilions of nearly 100 units and a panoply of activities will be arranged, such as seminars and book introduction events. On the occasion, the Department of Publishing, Printing and Issuing and the Vietnam National Library signed a cooperation program on holding book exhibitions, dissemination of publishing activities, and information technology transfer for further access to e-publications. Then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Decision No 284/QD-TTg on February 24, 2014, designating April 21 as Vietnam Book Day, in order to encourage a reading habit among the public. Source: VNA

