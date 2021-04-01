800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX arrive in Việt Nam

Nội Bài International Airport disinfect the vaccine containers. — Photo courtesy of UNICEF HÀ NỘI — The first batch of 811,200 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shipment via the COVAX Facility arrived in Việt Nam yesterday morning. Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, UNICEF Representative in Việt Nam Rana Flowers, and WHO Representative in Việt Nam Kidong Park, were present at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội to witness the arrival of the vaccine. COVAX is a global initiative between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO), to ensure fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. Việt Nam is the 73rd country in the world to receive the vaccine via the initiative. The UN children's agency, in charge of the purchase and delivery of the vaccines through COVAX, said the amount of doses today is smaller than the 1.1 million doses previously planned due to production constraints. The delays affect all recipient countries under COVAX as the amount of doses available from the producers needs to be distributed equally among the countries, according to Flowers. On March 24, it was announced that the shipment was delayed until mid-April,… Read full this story

